Vita Coco parent is said to plan IPO for third quarter

Jun. 16, 2021 10:47 PM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)PEPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Vita Coco Brings The UK"s Biggest Slip "N" Slide To London
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment

  • All Market Inc., the owner of the Vita Coco brand, is said to be targeting an initial public offering in the U.S. in the third quarter.

  • The company, which also owns Runa energy drinks and water brand Ever & Ever, may be valued at more than $2B in an IPO, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar.

  • In 2017, it was reported that Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP) was looking to buy All Market for about a $1B.

  • All Market was co-founded in 2004 by CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and has counted celebrities Madonna and Matthew McConaughey as investors.

  • The potential IPO comes after Oprah Winfrey-backed oat-milk brand Oatly went public last month.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.