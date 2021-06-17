Vita Coco parent is said to plan IPO for third quarter
Jun. 16, 2021 10:47 PM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)PEPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- All Market Inc., the owner of the Vita Coco brand, is said to be targeting an initial public offering in the U.S. in the third quarter.
The company, which also owns Runa energy drinks and water brand Ever & Ever, may be valued at more than $2B in an IPO, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar.
In 2017, it was reported that Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP) was looking to buy All Market for about a $1B.
All Market was co-founded in 2004 by CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and has counted celebrities Madonna and Matthew McConaughey as investors.
The potential IPO comes after Oprah Winfrey-backed oat-milk brand Oatly went public last month.