T cell reprogramming company Lyell Immunopharma prices 25M-share IPO at $17

Jun. 17, 2021 12:10 AM ETLyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL)LYELBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) has priced its IPO of 25M common shares at $17.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$425M.
  • Trading kicks off June 17.
  • Closing date is June 21.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.75M shares.
  • Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers.
  • Lyell is a T cell reprogramming company to cure patients with solid tumors.
  • The company is utilizing its Gen-R and Epi-R technology platforms to develop a multi-modality product pipeline with four IND submissions expected by the end of 2022. Source: SEC Form S-1/A
  • Previously (June 9): Lyell Immunopharma sets IPO terms valuing the company at more than $4 billion
