T cell reprogramming company Lyell Immunopharma prices 25M-share IPO at $17
Jun. 17, 2021
- Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) has priced its IPO of 25M common shares at $17.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$425M.
- Trading kicks off June 17.
- Closing date is June 21.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.75M shares.
- Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers.
- Lyell is a T cell reprogramming company to cure patients with solid tumors.
- The company is utilizing its Gen-R and Epi-R technology platforms to develop a multi-modality product pipeline with four IND submissions expected by the end of 2022. Source: SEC Form S-1/A
