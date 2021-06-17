European stocks pull back following hawkish Fed comments

Jun. 17, 2021 4:10 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • London -0.31%.
  • Germany -0.10%.
  • France -0.10%.
  • European shares edged mostly lower in reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s signal that rate hikes will come sooner than expected.
  • The officials indicated that rate hikes could come as soon as 2023, after saying in March that it saw no increases until at least 2024.
  • Fed signaled two rate increases by the end of 2023 from near zero now, with Chair Jerome Powell saying there’s a risk inflation will be higher than expected.
  • As expected, the Fed left its benchmark short-term borrowing rate anchored near zero.
  • On data front, final Eurozone inflation figures for May are due today at 0900 GMT.
  • Eurozone April construction output data is also due today at 0900 GMT.
