European stocks pull back following hawkish Fed comments
Jun. 17, 2021 4:10 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.31%.
- Germany -0.10%.
- France -0.10%.
- European shares edged mostly lower in reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s signal that rate hikes will come sooner than expected.
- The officials indicated that rate hikes could come as soon as 2023, after saying in March that it saw no increases until at least 2024.
- Fed signaled two rate increases by the end of 2023 from near zero now, with Chair Jerome Powell saying there’s a risk inflation will be higher than expected.
- As expected, the Fed left its benchmark short-term borrowing rate anchored near zero.
- On data front, final Eurozone inflation figures for May are due today at 0900 GMT.
- Eurozone April construction output data is also due today at 0900 GMT.