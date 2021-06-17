Elbit Systems' German subsidiary bags $23M FMV contract

Jun. 17, 2021

Swedish armpatch
johan_h/iStock via Getty Images

  • Elbit Systems Deutschland, a German subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has been awarded an ~$23M follow-on contract by the Swedish Defence Material Administration, or FMV, for the supply of additional software defined radios, or SDRs, for the Swedish Armed Forces.
  • The contract will be performed over a period of 30 months.
  • Further to previous orders received since 2016 from FMV, Elbit Systems will now supply additional E-LynX SDR vehicular dual channel configurations, as well as vehicular configurations in full duplex multi-channel technology, as part of Sweden's tactical radio upgrade program.
