Tiziana Life soars 11% on development plans for ‘Take Home’ treatments in COVID-19

  • Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) has submitted a grant to the U.K. COVID Therapeutics Advisory Panel to support further clinical development of nasally administered Foralumab, as an innovative ‘Take Home’ approach for treatment of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • TLSA shares up 11% premarket trading at $2.64.
  • The direct delivery of Foralumab using a nasal spray ‘Take Home’ device has shown to rapidly suppress lung inflammation, evident from CT scans and reduced systemic markers of inflammation including interleukin-6 and C-reactive protein.
  • Separately, Tiziana Life is also completing processes to initiate another clinical trial in COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Brazil.
  • The objective of this study is to evaluate whether nasally administered Foralumab could be useful for hospitalized patients with severe inflammation.
