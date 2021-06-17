Tiziana Life soars 11% on development plans for ‘Take Home’ treatments in COVID-19
Jun. 17, 2021 6:02 AM ETTiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)TLSABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) has submitted a grant to the U.K. COVID Therapeutics Advisory Panel to support further clinical development of nasally administered Foralumab, as an innovative ‘Take Home’ approach for treatment of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- TLSA shares up 11% premarket trading at $2.64.
- The direct delivery of Foralumab using a nasal spray ‘Take Home’ device has shown to rapidly suppress lung inflammation, evident from CT scans and reduced systemic markers of inflammation including interleukin-6 and C-reactive protein.
- Separately, Tiziana Life is also completing processes to initiate another clinical trial in COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Brazil.
- The objective of this study is to evaluate whether nasally administered Foralumab could be useful for hospitalized patients with severe inflammation.