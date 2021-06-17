BlackRock to acquire Baringa Partners’ climate change scenario model
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to acquire and integrate Baringa’s Climate Change Scenario Model into BlackRock’s Aladdin Climate technology.
- Aladdin Climate is offered through the Aladdin platform and used by BlackRock’s Financial Markets Advisory group to deliver sustainability advisory services to clients.
- The integration of Baringa’s Climate Change Scenario Model will improve BlackRock’s Aladdin Climate to support Companies evaluate climate impact.
- Sudhir Nair, Global Head of the Aladdin Business at BlackRock: “....The integration of Baringa’s models and the ongoing collaboration between our firms will enhance Aladdin Climate’s capabilities, helping our clients understand transition risks in more sectors and regions than ever before.”