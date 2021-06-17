Educational Development issues Q1 2022 guidance
Jun. 17, 2021 6:29 AM ETEducational Development Corporation (EDUC)EDUCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) has estimated net revenues in fiscal first quarter 2022 totaling ~$40.8M, representing an increase of 6.5% Y/Y.
- Earning per share for the quarter is expected to be between $0.38 and $0.41, an increase over the earnings of $0.23 per share reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
- The Company’s Usborne Books & More (UBAM) division averaged ~55,100 active consultants during the first quarter, an increase of 66% over 33,100 average active consultants reported for the first quarter last year.
- "We are pleased to announce record first quarter fiscal 2022 net revenues. Along with this revenue growth, we are continuing to achieve operational improvements that are increasing our overall profitability and wanted to share earnings estimates. Our UBAM division’s net revenues for the first quarter totaled ~$37.6 million which represents growth of $0.7 million, or 1.9%. This fiscal first quarter and our second quarter will have challenging comparisons, but we continue to expect the impact of our active sales consultants will offset the unusual demand increase that occurred during the same periods last year," says Per Randall White, Chief Executive Officer.