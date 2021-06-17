FibroGen in pact for three HiFiBiO programs in cancer and autoimmune disease

  • FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) has announced a partnership with privately-owned HiFiBiO Therapeutics for three of the latter’s programs in immuno-oncology and autoimmune space.
  • Per the terms, FibroGen exclusively licenses HiFiBiO’s Galectin-9 program and will have an exclusive option to their CXCR5 and CCR8 programs with $25M of upfront payment to HiFiBiO.
  • HiFiBiO will also be eligible for an additional $1.1B in milestone payments in addition to royalties based on worldwide net sales.
  • The lead candidate of the Galectin-9 program is expected to reach pre-clinical development in Q1 2023 while lead assets from the CXCR5 and CCR8 programs are set to enter clinical development by the middle of 2023.
  • “We are very pleased to add the HiFiBiO drug candidates to our pre-clinical development pipeline,” said Enrique Conterno, FibroGen CEO.
  • “With the addition of up to three programs in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space, we have the potential to transform our early development pipeline.”
  • As of March 31, Fibrogen has $433.5M of cash and equivalents down by more than a third from $678.4M in 2020 year-end.
