Fisker inks long-term manufacturing agreement with Magna International
Jun. 17, 2021 7:24 AM ETFisker Inc. (FSR), MGABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) sign a binding manufacturing agreement that finalizes all aspects of the cooperation agreement originally entered in October of last year.
- The agreement is noted to be broad-based and comprehensive, covering planned volumes, manufacturing costs and quality metrics over the program’s lifecycle through 2029.
- The Fisker Ocean to debut at Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2021. The Ocean is slated to enter the U.S. market at a starting MSRP of $37,499 .
- Fisker and Magna also confirm that production of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV is projected to start on November 17, 2022, at Magna's large manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria.
- The Fisker Ocean SUV will use a version of a Magna-developed electric vehicle architecture modified by Fisker to create the FM29 platform and new intellectual property with it.
- "We continue to strengthen our partnership beyond platform development and manufacturing into areas such as the development of Fisker Intelligent Pilot," notes Henrik Fisker.
- Shares of Fisker are up 2.87% premarket to $17.97. MGA +0.55%.
