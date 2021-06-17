Fisker inks long-term manufacturing agreement with Magna International

Jun. 17, 2021 7:24 AM ETFisker Inc. (FSR), MGABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments

Recharging electric car
jonathanfilskov-photography/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) sign a binding manufacturing agreement that finalizes all aspects of the cooperation agreement originally entered in October of last year.
  • The agreement is noted to be broad-based and comprehensive, covering planned volumes, manufacturing costs and quality metrics over the program’s lifecycle through 2029.
  • The Fisker Ocean to debut at Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2021. The Ocean is slated to enter the U.S. market at a starting MSRP of $37,499 .
  • Fisker and Magna also confirm that production of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV is projected to start on November 17, 2022, at Magna's large manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria.
  • The Fisker Ocean SUV will use a version of a Magna-developed electric vehicle architecture modified by Fisker to create the FM29 platform and new intellectual property with it.
  • "We continue to strengthen our partnership beyond platform development and manufacturing into areas such as the development of Fisker Intelligent Pilot," notes Henrik Fisker.
  • Shares of Fisker are up 2.87% premarket to $17.97. MGA +0.55%.
  • Read more about the Fisker-Magna partnership.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.