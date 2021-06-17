Viking Therapeutics soars 11% on encouraging VK0214 data in rare metabolic disorder
Jun. 17, 2021 7:31 AM ETViking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)VKTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) jumps 11% premarket after announcing results from the Phase 1 clinical trial of VK0214, a novel, orally available small molecule thyroid receptor beta (TRβ) agonist in development for the potential treatment for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD), a rare and often fatal metabolic disorder.
- The results showed that subjects who received VK0214 experienced reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), triglycerides, and apolipoprotein B following 14 days of treatment at all VK0214 doses.
- At 100 mg, 75 mg and 50 mg dose, change in LDL-C levels was -18.9%, -19.1% and -19.5% respectively compared to 3.8% in placebo.
- Change in Triglycerides levels was -39.1%, -45.0% and -36.8% at 100 mg, 75 mg and 50 mg doses of VK0214 following 14 days of treatment vs. 4.9% in placebo.
- The company expects to initiate a Phase 1b study of VK0214 in patients with X-ALD in the coming weeks.
- VK0214 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated at all doses. No serious adverse events were reported.
- In addition to general lipid assessments, an evaluation of very long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) was also performed. Treatment with VK0214 produced reductions in VLCFA levels at all doses above 5 mg.
- Numerical improvements in excess of 20% from baseline were observed for multiple VLCFAs, compared with a mean increase of 2.6% in placebo subjects.