Coca-Cola defended at Argus after Ronaldo Euros snub
Jun. 17, 2021 7:34 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Argus reiterates a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) following a share price stumble this week after a Cristiano Ronaldo snub at the European soccer championships.
- Analyst Chris Graja: "While the company has seen significant disruption from COVID-19, we believe that earnings probably bottomed in 2Q20 and should continue to improve as economies reopen and consumers return to restaurants and, eventually, to amusement parks and sporting events."
- Graja and team look for the combination of more focused marketing and a more profitable brand portfolio at Coca-Cola to boost earnings and the share price as the away-from-home business rebounds.
- Argus hikes its price target to $63 from $60 to rep 15% upside potential. The average Wall Street price target on Coca-Cola is $59.39.