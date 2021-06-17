Coca-Cola defended at Argus after Ronaldo Euros snub

Jun. 17, 2021 7:34 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor32 Comments

  • Argus reiterates a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) following a share price stumble this week after a Cristiano Ronaldo snub at the European soccer championships.
  • Analyst Chris Graja: "While the company has seen significant disruption from COVID-19, we believe that earnings probably bottomed in 2Q20 and should continue to improve as economies reopen and consumers return to restaurants and, eventually, to amusement parks and sporting events."
  • Graja and team look for the combination of more focused marketing and a more profitable brand portfolio at Coca-Cola to boost earnings and the share price as the away-from-home business rebounds.
  • Argus hikes its price target to $63 from $60 to rep 15% upside potential. The average Wall Street price target on Coca-Cola is $59.39.
