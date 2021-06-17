KULR Technology bags special permit from the U.S. DoT for transport of prototype lithium cells and batteries

Jun. 17, 2021 7:53 AM ETKULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • KULR Technology (NYSE:KULR) skyrockets to +66% in pre-market session, on receiving a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation authorizing the transport of prototype lithium cells and batteries aboard cargo aircrafts.
  • The special permit authorizes the manufacture, mark, sale and use of KULR's specially designed packaging for the transportation of prototype lithium cells and batteries, and prototype lithium cells and batteries contained in or packed with equipment.
  • The granting of KULR's permit marks an important development for the Company as it continues to secure logistical partners for air, maritime, and ground cargo transportation of lithium batteries.
  • "KURL has the factors that I think characterize a compelling startup company - great products; a proven management team; partnerships with reputable entities; rapidly growing revenues; and a good name," mentions SA contributor Gold Panda, with very bullish rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.