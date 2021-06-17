KULR Technology bags special permit from the U.S. DoT for transport of prototype lithium cells and batteries
Jun. 17, 2021 7:53 AM ETKULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- KULR Technology (NYSE:KULR) skyrockets to +66% in pre-market session, on receiving a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation authorizing the transport of prototype lithium cells and batteries aboard cargo aircrafts.
- The special permit authorizes the manufacture, mark, sale and use of KULR's specially designed packaging for the transportation of prototype lithium cells and batteries, and prototype lithium cells and batteries contained in or packed with equipment.
- The granting of KULR's permit marks an important development for the Company as it continues to secure logistical partners for air, maritime, and ground cargo transportation of lithium batteries.
- "KURL has the factors that I think characterize a compelling startup company - great products; a proven management team; partnerships with reputable entities; rapidly growing revenues; and a good name," mentions SA contributor Gold Panda, with very bullish rating.