Jun. 17, 2021 7:51 AM ETVoya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)VOYABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Investor checking performance of financial portfolio online whilst reviewing investment statement
Rafe Swan/Cultura via Getty Images

  • Citi analyst Suneet Kamath downgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Neutral from Buy as its reliance on top-line growth going forward could prove challenging given pressure on its Wealth Solutions and Investment Management units.
  • "Bottom line, we argue that incremental sources of material upside/optionality are more difficult to find, making the risk/reward more attractive elsewhere in our life coverage," Kamath writes in a note to clients.
  • Still, he continues to have a favorable view of the company's business mix and management's action/execution over the past few years, noting that the company is a much more focused and simpler company levered to transparent/high free cash flow segments.
  • However, a business mix shift isn't likely to drive further re-rating, Kamath said.
  • Trims price target to $72 from $73.
  • His Neutral rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and breaks from the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 3 Neutral).
  • Over the one-year horizon, Voya's total return of 35% has lagged LNC (+62%), PFG (+52%) and the S&P 500 (+37%) as seen in chart below.
  • SA contributor Aaron Butler also sees limited upside potential as Voya's transformation story nears its final chapters.
