TIAN RUIXIANG inks cooperation pact with Anqing Road Transport

Jun. 17, 2021 7:57 AM ETTian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)TIRXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • TIAN RUIXIANG (NASDAQ:TIRX) stocks rallies 14.06% premarket after entering into a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center of Anhui Province on June 15.
  • Pursuant to the agreement, the company will provide Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center with professional risk management services.
  • Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center is a public welfare unit at the sub-county level under the Anqing Municipal Transport Bureau, and is responsible for providing guidance and government services to the city's road and transportation industry, with ~824,000 vehicles and 1.24M drivers registered in the Anqing city.
