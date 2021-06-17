Boot Barn gains after Citi turns bullish on medium-term upside

Jun. 17, 2021 7:58 AM ETBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Citi upgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral.
  • Analyst Steven Zaccone picks up coverage on the retailer for the firm. "We believe BOOT is an attractive way to play the economic re-opening over the near-to-medium term based on appealing assortment dynamics & catalysts, a continued margin expansion path led by increasing exclusive brand penetration, and beneficial exposure to the recovery in oil/gas regions," he updates.
  • While BOOT shares are noted to trade at a premium to historic levels, Citi says the margin profile potential is higher today than management's original 10% EBIT target and BOOT is underappreciated in comparison to off-mall, high unit growth peers.
  • Citi increases its price target on Boot Barn to $92.
  • Shares of Boot Barn are up 1.33% premarket to $76.25.
  • Earlier this week, Cowen called Boot Barn a top pick.
