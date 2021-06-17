W. P. Carey launches three industrial investments worth $137M
Jun. 17, 2021 8:04 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor21 Comments
- W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) announced three industrial investments valued at $137M consisting of five operationally-critical properties net leased to industry-leading tenants thereby taking investment volume YTD to ~$900M with a weighted-average lease term of ~22 years.
- Among the investments, there is a $49M sale-leaseback of Class-A logistics facility in Alabama, net leased to JOANN; $45M sale-leaseback of recently-constructed distribution facility in New York, net leased to Orgill, the world's largest independent hardware distributor and an existing tenant of WPC.
- Also, there is $43M sale-leaseback of a three-property logistics portfolio net leased to a North American manufacturer of products for home living, industrial and recreational uses.