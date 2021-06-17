Kroger EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue, raises FY2021 guidance
Jun. 17, 2021 8:05 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)KRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Kroger (NYSE:KR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of $0.18.
- Revenue of $41.3B (-0.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.43B.
- Digital sales grew 16% and two-year stack grew 108%.
- CFO comment: "Based on the momentum within our business, we are raising our full year guidance. We now expect our two-year identical sales stack to be in the range of 10.1% to 11.6%. We expect our adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $2.95 to $3.10. Our new, $1 billion share buyback program reinforces our Board of Directors and management's confidence in our ability to generate strong free cash flow and is consistent with our commitment to deliver strong and sustainable total shareholder returns of 8-11%."
- FY2021 EPS guidance surpasses consensus of $2.83.
- Shares +2.3% PM.
- Press Release