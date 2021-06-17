FDA accepts Amneal's Bevacizumab BLA for review, shares rise

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announces that the U.S. FDA has accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.
  • Shares up more than 8% premarket.
  • The health regulator has also set a standard review goal date in the second quarter of 2022 .
  • Bevacizumab is the biosimilar version of Avastin and when approved will be marketed under the proprietary name Alymsys.
  • The FDA had accepted a New Drug Application from Amneal for a dihydroergotamine ("DHE") prefilled syringe autoinjector for migraines and cluster headaches, last week.
