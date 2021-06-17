FDA accepts Amneal's Bevacizumab BLA for review, shares rise
Jun. 17, 2021 8:08 AM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)AMRXBy: SA News Team
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announces that the U.S. FDA has accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.
- Shares up more than 8% premarket.
- The health regulator has also set a standard review goal date in the second quarter of 2022 .
- Bevacizumab is the biosimilar version of Avastin and when approved will be marketed under the proprietary name Alymsys.
- The FDA had accepted a New Drug Application from Amneal for a dihydroergotamine ("DHE") prefilled syringe autoinjector for migraines and cluster headaches, last week.