Algernon Pharma targets first human study of psychedelic drug for Q4 2021
Jun. 17, 2021 Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF)
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) announces that all of the required permits and licenses for the manufacture of its cGMP supply of AP-188 (“N, N-Dimethyltryptamine or DMT”) have been received and as a result, is targeting its Phase 1 human study to be conducted at Hammersmith Medicines Research U.K. in Q4, 2021.
- The planned Phase 1 study will investigate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of intravenous DMT infusion in healthy volunteers with no prior history of psychedelic exposure.
- Specifically, the trial will aim to identify a sub-hallucinogenic dosing regimen to support planned clinical studies in stroke patients.
- The Company also announces that its first preclinical study, with research grade DMT, is now underway with Charles River Laboratories.
- The in vitro experiments will provide information on the duration and dose of infusion needed to achieve maximal cortical neurite outgrowth as well as the underlying mechanism of the drug’s action and will inform the design of confirmatory animal stroke studies scheduled for later this year.
- Algernon has filed provisional patents for new forms of DMT, in addition to formulation, dosage and method of use claims for ischemic stroke. The Company has also filed claims for combination therapy of DMT and Constraint Induced Movement Therapy.