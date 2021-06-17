Appian named best idea long at Hedgeye
Jun. 17, 2021 8:15 AM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)APPNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Hedgeye adds Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) as a new best idea long, seeing "product and market demand upside of 3x over time as low-code goes from marginal to mainstream, and as APPN goes from #2 to clear #1."
- The firm thinks Appian is making the right moves on pricing, community development, and partner integration to spur user growth.
- Hedgeye will host a related presentation on Monday, June 21.
- Appian shares are down slightly pre-market to $116.02.
