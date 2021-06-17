MSCI is exploring launching cryptocurrency indexes - Reuters

Jun. 17, 2021

  • Index publisher MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is considering launching indexes for cryptocurrencies, Reuters reports, citing CEO Henry Fernandez comments at a Clubhouse event earlier this week.
  • If MSCI proceeds with the indexes, that would signal further acceptance of cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Although early adopters thought bitcoin and other cryptos would be used as currency in everyday transactions, the relatively new technology is gaining interest as an investment class.
  • Fernandez, who provided no details on what assets would be included in any of the potential indexes, declined a Reuters request for further information.
  • In morning action, bitcoin drops 0.5% over the past 24 hours to $38.9K; ethereum falls 2.0% to $2,399.
  • Earlier this week, famed investor Paul Tudor Jones suggested that investing in bitcoin offers more reliability than Federal Reserve policymakers.
