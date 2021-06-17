U.S. Global Investors team up with HANetf
Jun. 17, 2021 8:32 AM ETU.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW)GROWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) announce its partnership with London based HANetf to launch Europe's first and only global airlines industry ETF.
- The U.S. Global Jets UCITS ETF launched today on the London Stock Exchange.
- The company has expanded its product line to international markets, second time this year, the first case being in April when it launched its airlines ETF on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
- HANetf is Europe’s first independent full-service provider of Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) ETFs, with over $2B in assets under management.