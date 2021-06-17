Lineage inks supply deal for HyStem biomaterial in solid tumors

  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) has granted an exclusive option to privately-held Amasa Therapeutics, to acquire an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to use Lineage’s HyStem technology for the development and commercialization of therapies for local treatment of solid tumors.
  • Under the option agreement, Amasa will purchase certain amounts of Lineage’s clinical-grade HyStem biomaterial and has the right to purchase additional amounts in connection with its up to 12-month option to acquire the exclusive license.
  • Lineage will receive an upfront cash payment and, if the option is exercised, would be entitled to additional payments, royalties on net sales and sublicense fees.
  • HyStem is a patented biomaterial that mimics the natural extracellular matrix and has potential applications in 3-D cell culture, stem cell propagation and differentiation, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, cell-based therapies, and as delivery vehicles for bioactive molecules.
  • LCTX shares up 1.8% premarket trading at $2.91.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.