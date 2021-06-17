Lineage inks supply deal for HyStem biomaterial in solid tumors
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) has granted an exclusive option to privately-held Amasa Therapeutics, to acquire an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to use Lineage’s HyStem technology for the development and commercialization of therapies for local treatment of solid tumors.
- Under the option agreement, Amasa will purchase certain amounts of Lineage’s clinical-grade HyStem biomaterial and has the right to purchase additional amounts in connection with its up to 12-month option to acquire the exclusive license.
- Lineage will receive an upfront cash payment and, if the option is exercised, would be entitled to additional payments, royalties on net sales and sublicense fees.
- HyStem is a patented biomaterial that mimics the natural extracellular matrix and has potential applications in 3-D cell culture, stem cell propagation and differentiation, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, cell-based therapies, and as delivery vehicles for bioactive molecules.
- LCTX shares up 1.8% premarket trading at $2.91.