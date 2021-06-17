Lordstown Motors tumbles after clarifying that it has no binding orders
Jun. 17, 2021 Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) falls in early trading after making a series of announcements in an SEC filing.
- Most notably, Lordstown says it has no binding purchase orders.
- "To clarify recent remarks by company executives at the Automotive Press Association online media event on June 15, although these vehicle purchase agreements provide us with a significant indicator of demand for the Endurance, these agreements do not represent binding purchase orders or other firm purchase commitments."
- Shares of Lordstown Motors are down 7.61% in premarket trading to more than erase yesterday's gain.
- SEC Form 8-K