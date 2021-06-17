Jazz updates 2021 financial guidance to reflect impact of GW Pharma acquisition

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background
Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) estimates ~18.1% of additional revenue in 2021 following the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), the updated financial guidance issued by the company for this year indicates.
  • Including the projected results from GW Pharma from May 5, 2021, to December 31, 2021, the company now expects $3.1B of revenue in 2021 at the mid-point, ~18.1% higher than the previous guidance announced on May 04.
  • Compared to ~$2.4B in revenue recorded by Jazz in 2020, the updated revenue guidance indicates a ~31.2% YoY growth compared to ~31.5% YoY growth in the consensus.
  • Total net product sales are estimated at ~$3.1B at the midpoint of the guidance with the addition of ~17.8% more sales compared to the previous guidance.
  • With ~$2.3B in sales at the midpoint, neuroscience is expected to make up ~74.8% of total net product sales compared to ~70.0% previously.
  • SG&A and R&D expenses are expected to make up ~49.0% and ~18.5% of total revenue at the midpoint, compared to the previous estimates of ~40.5% and ~15.0% respectively.
  • The net loss per diluted share is projected at $4.70 – $2.00 for 2021 on a GAAP basis compared to earnings per share of $8.30 – $10.45 per share previously.
  • Early May, Jazz Pharma closed its ~$7.2B acquisition of GW Pharma following the approval of shareholders in April.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.