Jazz updates 2021 financial guidance to reflect impact of GW Pharma acquisition
Jun. 17, 2021 8:48 AM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), GWPHGWPH, JAZZBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) estimates ~18.1% of additional revenue in 2021 following the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), the updated financial guidance issued by the company for this year indicates.
- Including the projected results from GW Pharma from May 5, 2021, to December 31, 2021, the company now expects $3.1B of revenue in 2021 at the mid-point, ~18.1% higher than the previous guidance announced on May 04.
- Compared to ~$2.4B in revenue recorded by Jazz in 2020, the updated revenue guidance indicates a ~31.2% YoY growth compared to ~31.5% YoY growth in the consensus.
- Total net product sales are estimated at ~$3.1B at the midpoint of the guidance with the addition of ~17.8% more sales compared to the previous guidance.
- With ~$2.3B in sales at the midpoint, neuroscience is expected to make up ~74.8% of total net product sales compared to ~70.0% previously.
- SG&A and R&D expenses are expected to make up ~49.0% and ~18.5% of total revenue at the midpoint, compared to the previous estimates of ~40.5% and ~15.0% respectively.
- The net loss per diluted share is projected at $4.70 – $2.00 for 2021 on a GAAP basis compared to earnings per share of $8.30 – $10.45 per share previously.
- Early May, Jazz Pharma closed its ~$7.2B acquisition of GW Pharma following the approval of shareholders in April.