Verizon bags U.S. Defense award for $495M to manage research network
Jun. 17, 2021 By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- U.S. Department of Defense has selected Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to deliver a next-generation, high-bandwidth, low-latency, Layer 2 wide area network in support of critical research.
- Company generated revenues of $128.3B in 2020.
- “Investments across Verizon’s enterprise business enable the kind of tailored solutions our team will deliver to the U.S. Department of Defense and the Defense Research and Engineering Network. Our managed services solutions will create a next-generation user experience for research teams utilizing the DREN platform while also enhancing security across the network.” said Jennifer Chronis, Senior VP for Public Sector at Verizon.
