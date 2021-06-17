FDA agrees with AcelRx to update promotional materials for Dsuvia
Jun. 17, 2021 8:55 AM ETAcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)ACRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has reached an agreement with the FDA with regards to finalizing corrective actions it has taken or plans to take in response to the previous FDA warning letter, dated February 11, 2021, regarding certain DSUVIA promotional materials.
- The FDA has agreed with AcelRx's proposed plan to update certain promotional materials, including providing a letter to healthcare professionals (DHCP letter) explaining the corrections to the discontinued promotional materials.
- AcelRx will also include this DHCP letter on the DSUVIA.com website for a period of eight months.
- All promotional materials currently in use by AcelRx's commercial team have been updated to address the FDA's concerns.
- AcelRx expects to receive a close-out letter from the Agency.