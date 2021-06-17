Great Elm Capital to raise $50M in notes offering
Jun. 17, 2021 8:58 AM ETGreat Elm Group, Inc. (GEG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GEG) priced its underwritten public offering of $50M principal amount of its 5.875% notes due 2026 leading to net proceeds of ~$47.9M.
- Notes will mature on June 30, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or partially on or after June 30, 2023.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $7.5M principal amount of notes to cover over-allotments.
- Notes are expected to be delivered on or about June 23, 2021 and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol, "GECCO" and trade within 30 days from original issue date.
- Net proceeds to be used for redeeming all of its outstanding 6.50% notes due 2022 and for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of other indebtedness.