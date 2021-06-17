BHP sees Jansen FID coming in a few months
Jun. 17, 2021 8:59 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BHP says it expects to present a decision in the "coming few months" on whether to go ahead with its Jansen potash project in Canada after choosing between two port options.
- "We are considering two options in terms of the port. One is a commercial option at the port of Vancouver, one is a greenfield option," says Ragnar Udd, president of BHP's Minerals America.
- The miner expects Jansen will take five years to develop with annual production capacity of 4.4M metric tons in its first phase and an additional 12M tons of capacity thereafter for a life of 100 years, Udd says.
- BHP believes potash demand is catching up to excess supply, and forecasts global potash production to rise to 86M tons in 2030 when factoring in latent capacity from 76M tons in 2020.
- BHP anticipates operational expenditure at the Jansen potash mine at $100/ton and sustaining capital spending at $15/ton.
- BHP is a sound company with strong fundamentals, and "valuations are not excessive now," Anna Sokolidou writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.