Live Ventures to acquire Salomon Whitney in all-cash transaction
Jun. 17, 2021 9:01 AM ETLive Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)LIVEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) to acquire Salomon Whitney, a broker-dealer operating under the name SW Financial.
- Live Ventures has agreed to acquire 100% of the membership interests in Salomon Whitney in an all-cash transaction.
- Recently on June 14, 2021, Live Ventures had acquired 24.9% of SW Financial and the remaining interest of SW Financial is subject to approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
- The deal further expands and diversifies the Company’s portfolio of operating subsidiaries into the financial services sector.
- Upon acquisition of remaining outstanding units, consolidated revenues expected to increase ~10% and provide immediate boost to earnings.