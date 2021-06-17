Live Ventures to acquire Salomon Whitney in all-cash transaction

  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) to acquire Salomon Whitney, a broker-dealer operating under the name SW Financial.
  • Live Ventures has agreed to acquire 100% of the membership interests in Salomon Whitney in an all-cash transaction.
  • Recently on June 14, 2021, Live Ventures had acquired 24.9% of SW Financial and the remaining interest of SW Financial is subject to approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
  • The deal further expands and diversifies the Company’s portfolio of operating subsidiaries into the financial services sector.
  • Upon acquisition of remaining outstanding units, consolidated revenues expected to increase ~10% and provide immediate boost to earnings.
