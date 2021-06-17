Vor Biopharma to build clinical manufacturing facility in Massachusetts
Jun. 17, 2021 9:01 AM ETVor Biopharma Inc. (VOR)By: SA News Team
- Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) will build-out an in-house clinical manufacturing facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
- The facility looks to support the company's development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell ((eHSC)) and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic candidates for patients with hematological malignancies.
- The company anticipates that the facility will be operational in 2022.
- The facility has been designed to support clinical manufacturing for Vor’s cell therapy programs, including both eHSCs and CAR-T therapeutic candidates, and to be current Good Manufacturing Practice ((cGMP)) compliant.
- The planned build-out is consistent with Vor’s strategic plan and does not impact cash runway, which the company believes is still sufficient to fund operations at least into the first quarter of 2023.