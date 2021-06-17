Constellation Brands invests in Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's mezcal brand
Jun. 17, 2021 9:03 AM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) acquires minority stake in Dos Hombres, an artesanal and hand-crafted mezcal brand created by Breaking Bad co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.
- The terms of the transaction were not disclosed; however, the investment was made through Constellation’s venture capital group.
- "Our goal is to make strategic, minority investments in high potential brands in growing categories, and the U.S. mezcal market continues to show great potential. We’re excited to further invest in the category with a great team and brand that we feel has a lot of growth runway," says Constellation Ventures' VP Jennifer Evans.
- The company notes that the overall U.S. mezcal category has grown 14% in 2020 according to IWSR, and ultra-premium mezcal (priced above $30 per bottle) is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment within the category.
