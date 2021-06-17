ImmunoPrecise’s polytope program reduces lung inflammation in SARS-CoV-2 challenged hamsters
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) jumps 11% premarket after announcing additional results from its in vivo hamster challenge efficacy study of TATX-03a PolyTope Therapy, for the potential prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
- Treatment with TATX-03a substantially reduced bronchitis and tracheitis inflammation severity.
- New histopathology data show that the significantly reduced viral load observed after prophylactic and therapeutic treatment with TATX-03a is accompanied by minimal lung inflammation in SARS-CoV-2 challenged hamsters.
- In parallel, the Company assessed the developability profiles of the individual components of TATX-03.
- The Company applied light molecular optimization to selected antibodies with the goal to minimize manufacturing liabilities and promote potential clinical success of their PolyTope SARS-CoV-2 therapy.
- Reactivity screening performed by the Company confirmed that the binding profiles of the modified antibodies were not affected during product optimization. The Company anticipates that these optimization efforts positively impact clinical suitability of TATX-03.
- Simultaneously, the Company continues to plan for IND submission of TATX-03 to pursue human clinical studies to treat COVID-19 patients.