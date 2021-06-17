Novan falls 19% after pricing $40M stock offering

Jun. 17, 2021 9:15 AM ETNovan, Inc. (NOVN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is down 19% in pre-market trading after pricing its public offering of 3,636,364 shares of its common stock at $11 per share.
  • The gross proceeds will be ~$40M.
  • Underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to 545,454 additional shares of its common stock.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund research and development program activities, including (i) preparing for and seeking regulatory approval of its product candidate SB206 as a treatment for molluscum contagiosum, (ii) planning for potential commercialization of SB206 and (iii) continuing research and development activities primarily related to its product candidate SB204 as a treatment for acne vulgaris, as well as for general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on June 21, 2021.
