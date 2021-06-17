JPMorgan acquires Nutmeg to complement upcoming Chase U.K. digital bank
- As it prepares to launch a digital bank in the U.K. later this year, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) agrees to buy Nutmeg Saving and Investment, a U.K.-based digital wealth manager.
- Since it launched in 2012, Nutmeg has amassed a customer base of more than 140K investors, more than £3.5B of assets under management, and achieved growth of 70% Y/Y.
- "Nutmeg will form the bedrock of the bank’s retail digital wealth management offering internationally over the long term, complementing the launch of Chase as a digital bank in the U.K later this year," Nutmeg CEO Neil Alexander said in a blog post.
- The digital bank, to be launched under the Chase name, will offer a range of products starting with a "new take on current accounts." The offering is currently being piloted in an internal testing phase before a public release.
- JPMorgan announced in January its intention to expand into the U.K. retail market by taking a digital route.