JPMorgan acquires Nutmeg to complement upcoming Chase U.K. digital bank

Jun. 17, 2021 9:18 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Markets React To JPMorgan Chase Reporting 2 Billion Dollar Loss
Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • As it prepares to launch a digital bank in the U.K. later this year, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) agrees to buy Nutmeg Saving and Investment, a U.K.-based digital wealth manager.
  • Since it launched in 2012, Nutmeg has amassed a customer base of more than 140K investors, more than £3.5B of assets under management, and achieved growth of 70% Y/Y.
  • "Nutmeg will form the bedrock of the bank’s retail digital wealth management offering internationally over the long term, complementing the launch of Chase as a digital bank in the U.K later this year," Nutmeg CEO Neil Alexander said in a blog post.
  • The digital bank, to be launched under the Chase name, will offer a range of products starting with a "new take on current accounts." The offering is currently being piloted in an internal testing phase before a public release.
  • JPMorgan announced in January its intention to expand into the U.K. retail market by taking a digital route.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.