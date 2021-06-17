Tractor Supply begins construction on new distribution center in Ohio
Jun. 17, 2021 9:18 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)TSCOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has begun construction on its new $70M distribution center in Navarre, Ohio, which will create more than 375 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and service more than 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity.
- The construction is currently scheduled to be completed by Fall 2022.
- Colin Yankee, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer said, “The central location of this new facility in Navarre, Ohio will allow us to more efficiently service our growing store base and online sales as we continue investing in our business for future success.”
- This distribution center will be the second project built on the former 327-acre Stark County Farm property, managed by the Stark Board of Trade.
- Tractor Supply currently operates 96 stores and employs over 1,700 Team Members across Ohio.
- Shares down 0.7% premarket.