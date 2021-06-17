Walmart gets more serious about drone delivery with investment in DroneUp
Jun. 17, 2021
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announces that is making an investment in DroneUp after completing hundreds of drone deliveries from Walmart stores as part of pilot program with the startup.
- DroneUp operates an on-demand drone delivery network that matches their database of more than 10K Federal Aviation Administration certified pilots to missions nationwide.
- DroneUp is noted to be the first operator to use the FAA 107.39 waiver, which is an operation that allows for delivery flights to be conducted over people and moving vehicles. DroneUp operates commercially throughout the U.S. and is an authorized government drone services provider for 11 U.S. states serving public sector organizations.
- Walmart says it is uniquely positioned to execute drone deliveries with 4.7K stores stocked with more than 100K of the most-purchased items, located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population.
- "Conducting drone deliveries at scale is within reach. DroneUp’s expertise, combined with our retail footprint and proven history of logistics innovation, puts us right where we want to be for that day."
