Ocuphire Pharma inks licensing deal for RX-3117 with Processa Pharma
Jun. 17, 2021 9:22 AM ETOcuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP), PCSAPCSA, OCUPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) has entered into a licensing agreement with Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP), up 4% premarket to license in RX-3117.
- Processa will evaluate the potential benefit of RX-3117 for patients with pancreatic or non-small cell lung cancer.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Processa has an exclusive worldwide license (excluding China), to develop, manufacture, use, commercialize and sublicense RX-3117.
- Prior to conducting a pivotal trial, Processa will first conduct a Phase 2b trial in 2022 to assess the correlation of the biomarker measurements with the clinical benefit-risk of RX-3117.
- "The economic terms of the license will be 75% attributed to the holders of the Rexahn Contingent Value Rights and 25% attributed to Ocuphire,” said Mina Sooch, CEO of Ocuphire Pharma.
- Rx-3117 has a family of patents extending into 2036 as well as FDA Orphan Designation for the treatment of Pancreatic Cancer.