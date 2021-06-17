Montrose Environmental Group acquires Vista Analytical Laboratory
Jun. 17, 2021 9:25 AM ETMontrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG)MEGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) acquires Vista Analytical Laboratory, a premier environmental laboratory for the testing and analysis of polyfluoroalkyl substances (or PFAS), dioxins and other persistent organic pollutants.
- Transaction terms are not yet disclosed.
- “We are excited to have Vista join Montrose. Martha and her team are a great cultural fit with Montrose and their services are strategically additive to our Enthalpy network. Vista strengthens our ability to provide clients with an end-to-end environmental solution, from advisory services and testing to engineering and remediation, particularly given our clients’ focus on PFAS. Within the environmental lab community, Vista is highly regarded for its technical data quality, operational excellence and customer service. We are thrilled to welcome the talented Vista team to our growing Montrose community.” said Vijay Manthripragada, CEO.