GenTech to acquire growing protein cookie company MPB Snacks
Jun. 17, 2021 9:27 AM ETGenTech Holdings, Inc. (GTEH)GTEHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GenTech (OTCPK:GTEH) inked an asset purchase agreement to acquire all of the assets, accounts receivable, and customer relationships related to MPB Cookies.
- MPB is a protein cookie company that makes gluten-free, high-protein snacks and has driven over $2.7M in sales over the past 42 months of operations as a privately held company in the sports nutrition marketplace.
- "We love the product and the branding MPB has established. We have immediate plans to expand distribution of MPB's current products and to broaden and diversify the product base to unlock much greater value," noted David Lovatt, CEO.
- The financial terms are undisclosed.