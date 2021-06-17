F5 Networks adds Equinix's Montoya to its board
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has added Michael Montoya to its board of directors.
- Montoya is chief information security officer at data-center company Equinix, where he's responsible for leading its global cybersecurity risk program.
- He had previously served in that same role for Digital Realty Trust.
- “Michael’s expertise in information security, risk governance, and data privacy will bring a valuable perspective for F5 and our board,” says F5 Chairman Alan Higginson. “His extensive experience developing and managing global enterprise cloud security operations make him an ideal addition to our board as we leverage and extend F5’s application security leadership.”