Xilinx gains after report that European antitrust has no issues with AMD deal (uodate)
Jun. 17, 2021 9:46 AM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)AMDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Update 12:23pm: Updates shares.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) rose 4.4% after a report that AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) planned $35B purchase has not raised issues with the European Commission. AMD gained 4.3%.
- The European antitrust regulatory hasn't called for a so-called state of play meeting, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- Late last month, AMD filed its planned Xilinx acquisition for EU approval. The provisional deadline is June 30. Also last month the UK's Competition and Markets Authority started an inquiry into the deal with a deadline of July 6.
- In January, the mandatory waiting period required for the FTC and Department of Justice to investigate deals for potential antitrust issues expired.