ZEN Graphene inks commercialization agreement for SARS-CoV-2 rapid detection technology

  • ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCPK:ZENYF) has signed an exclusive agreement with McMaster University to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed aptamer-based, SARS-CoV-2 rapid detection technology.
  • A license fee of $100K, comprised of $50K cash and $50K in ZEN shares is payable to McMaster as consideration. The company also granted 100K options to certain advisors with a term of 3 years and strike price of $2.61.
  • The rapid, point-of-care, saliva-based antigen test utilizes a newly developed, patent-pending novel molecular-probes that specifically recognize the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.
  • "We are actively engaging with research organizations, government and other potential partners to bring this technology to market as quickly and effectively as possible," ZEN CEO Greg Fenton said.
