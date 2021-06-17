Patterson Companies raised to overweight at Piper Sandler with a Street-high target
Jun. 17, 2021 10:40 AM ETPatterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)PDCOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar has upgraded Patterson Companies (PDCO +1.3%) to overweight from neutral noting a favorable end market for the dental and veterinary supply company.
- The Street-high price target of $44.00 up from $34.00 per share indicates a premium of ~24.3% to the last close.
- With the company set to release its Q4 financials for fiscal 2021 next week, Bednar expects management to offer higher than expected EPS guidance for fiscal 2022 and urges investors to own the stock into the event.
- Despite improving fundamentals in the recent quarters, the analyst observes a “valuation mismatch” in the stock compared to the broader market and points to an attractive entry point.
- The bullish recommendations on Patterson among Wall Street analysts have dropped over the past year as indicated in the graph.