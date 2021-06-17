Northern Trust surpasses $1T in defined contribution global assets
Jun. 17, 2021
- Northern Trust's (NTRS -4.1%) defined contribution global assets under custody and administration passes $1T as retirement security becomes a priority for businesses and government entities, the company said.
- As of March 31, it has >140 defined contribution clients with over $1.4T in assets. That comes to about 9.5% of Northern Trust's total AUC/A at the end of Q1 2021 of $14.8T, which rose 2% from Q4, according to the custody bank's earnings report.
- Peter Lantero, head of U.S. institutional investor group at Northern Trust says, "As it grows, the defined contribution retirement plan market becomes more complex. We can see this growing complexity with the SECURE Act 2.0 currently making its way through U.S. Congress, covering provisions such as auto-enrollment, multiple employer plans, and investing in collective investment trusts, to name a few."
- Northern Trust is helping clients deal with the changing environment, he said.
