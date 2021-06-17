Copper, industrial metals routed as new Fed view lifts dollar to two-month high

Close-up of new and shiny сopper pipe.
SimoneN/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.