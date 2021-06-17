Copper, industrial metals routed as new Fed view lifts dollar to two-month high
- Copper prices plunge to their lowest in two months after the Federal Reserve raised expectations for raising interest rates, sending the dollar higher and draining demand for metals.
- It's a double whammy for the metal in the wake of China's plans to release industrial metals from national reserves in an attempt to tamp down surging commodity prices.
- Comex July copper (HG1:COM) -3.3% to $4.24/lb., while London three-month copper -1.9% to $9,481/ton.
- Prices for industrial metals including aluminum, zinc, lead, tin and nickel all trade sharply lower.
- Freeport McMoRan (FCX -7.3%) is today's largest loser on the S&P 500 and is now down more than 15% this week.
- Also: SCCO -4.6%, TECK -5.6%, HBM -6.3%, TRQ -3.3%, BHP -4.5%, RIO -1.9%, VALE -1.9%.
- Steelmakers also trade sharply lower, including X -6.2%, CLF -7.2%, NUE -5.3%, STLD -5.4%, TMST -6.5%, SCHN -8.2%, CMC -3.8%.
- Also: AA -6.1%, CENX -8.3%.
- ETFs: COPX, CPER, SLX, DBB, JJCTF, JJC, JJN, JJM, JJU, JJT, JJUB
- In a bullish take on the copper market, Freeport McMoRan CEO Richard Adkerson recently said the metal's scarcity would outweigh Chinese efforts to hold down prices.