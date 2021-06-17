Doug Braunstein's SPAC Hudson Executive shares slide post merger approval with Talkspace

  • Stockholders of SPAC Hudson Executive Investment (HECCU -5.4%) has approved all the proposals related to the previously announced business combination with online therapy app Talkspace.
  • Approximately 74.05% of HEIC's outstanding shares, voted in the favor of the business combination with Talkspace, out of total 94.51% of the votes cast.
  • The transaction is expected to close on on June 22, 2021.
  • The combined company will be renamed Talkspace Inc., and its common stock and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols, "TALK" and "TALKW," on June 23, 2021.
  • The deal was announced in January 2021 at an enterprise value of ~$1.4B.
