Doug Braunstein's SPAC Hudson Executive shares slide post merger approval with Talkspace
Jun. 17, 2021 12:24 PM ETHudson Executive Investment Corp. (TALK-OLD), TALK, HEC, TALKWTALK, HECBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Stockholders of SPAC Hudson Executive Investment (HECCU -5.4%) has approved all the proposals related to the previously announced business combination with online therapy app Talkspace.
- Approximately 74.05% of HEIC's outstanding shares, voted in the favor of the business combination with Talkspace, out of total 94.51% of the votes cast.
- The transaction is expected to close on on June 22, 2021.
- The combined company will be renamed Talkspace Inc., and its common stock and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols, "TALK" and "TALKW," on June 23, 2021.
- The deal was announced in January 2021 at an enterprise value of ~$1.4B.