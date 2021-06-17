May in-store sales rise 8% as consumers return to brick-and-mortar
Jun. 17, 2021 By: Khyathi Dalal
- With U.S. economy starting to open its doors, in-store activity is already on the rise as Criteo data indicates U.S. retailers who have implemented Store Sales campaigns experiencing on average a 38% Y/Y rise in in-store sales.
- U.S. in-store sales transactions increased 8% compared to pre-pandemic levels from February 2020.
- "When lockdowns initially closed stores, we collaborated with our clients to reduce some of the loss by converting their store shoppers into omnichannel buyers. As vaccinations increase and restrictions ease, the 'great reopening' of brick-and-mortar is underway and the competition to bring these valuable customers back in-store is fierce," SVP and Global General Manager of Omnichannel and CRM, Criteo Tim Rogers commented.
- As per U.S. Census Bureau, Core retails sales disappoint in May. Retail Sales was down 1.3% from a revised gain of 0.9% in April.
- National Retail Federation estimates 2021 sales growing by 10.5 to 13.5% to an estimated to as much as $4.6T (compared to $4.02T in 2020 and $3.76T in 2019) as consumers seek spending money that they have socked away, NRF chief economist Jack Kleinhenz stated; sales include store and online sales, but not automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants.
- E-commerce-driven services like curbside pickup, online sales could now become a weight to the margins of major retailers, as per S&P Global ratings recent report on U.S. retailers.
- According to S&P Capital IQ, analysts expect Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to see same-store sales growth shrink back down to below 5% in 2H21; Target (NYSE:TGT) is seen bounce back from an immediate dip to single-digit territory at 9.4% in Q2 to 17% at 2021 end.
- CFRA's Nelson said Walmart and Costco could see more of an impact on the bottom line because they are more tied to the grocery category, which was boosted by online shopping trends but is expected to decline as consumers increasingly eat away from home.
- Target on the other hand reports food & beverage to account only for ~20% of net sales with high exposure to higher-margin general merchandise categories.