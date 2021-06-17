Crude oil prices pull back from multiyear high on Fed's hawkish shift in tone
- Oil futures are not immune from today's rout in commodities, pulling back from the highest close in more than two-and-a-half years as the dollar strengthened in reaction to the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift in tone.
- The U.S. Dollar Index +0.9% today and up 1.6% to a two-month high since the release of the FOMC statement.
- July WTI crude (CL1:COM) -2.3% to $70.44/bbl after closing yesterday at its best level since October 2018, and August Brent crude (CO1:COM) also -2.3% to $72.67/bbl.
- Steep losses in the S&P energy sector (XLE -3.2%) reflect oil's drop, but the group remains the year's best performer, with today's losses trimming its YTD gain to just below 40%.
- Two of today's top losers on the S&P 500 are oil and gas producers: OXY -7% and APA -6.4%.
- Other notable movers include: NOV -6%, MRO -5.5%, FTI -5.4%, DVN -5.2%, HAL -5%, OKE -4.7%, SLB -4.2%, EOG -4%, XOM -2.8%.
- Weak performers also include chemical stocks, such as DOW -3.6%, HUN -3.6%, LYB -4.1%, EMN -4.2%, WLK -5.5%, CC -5.9%.
- ETFs: XLE, USO, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR, BNO
- "The Fed's surprise move accelerating the path towards policy normalization caught the oil market off guard," OANDA analyst Sophie Griffiths tells MarketWatch, but adds that in her view, oil's "uptrend is firmly intact.
- Optimism about recovering demand for oil as coronavirus restrictions are eased had led oil futures to five straight gains heading into today.