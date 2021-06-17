Target sees benefit from acting early on higher wages

  • Target (TGT +0.5%) was one of the companies that presented at the Evercore ISI Consumer &Retail Summit this week,
  • Analyst Greg Melich notes that Target described the competitive environment for general merchandise as rational, although CFO Michael Fiddelke pointed out they actually wouldn’t mind a bit more clearance inventory as it would demonstrate they weren’t missing sales due to supply constraints.
  • Interestingly, Target also pointed out that one of the best investments it has made is in wages. By getting to a $15 minimum wage last year, the retailer is seeing turnover drop this year even as pockets of the sector face worker shortages.
  • Target raised its starting wage in the U.S. to $15 per hour on a permanent basis last summer to make good on a pledge from 2017.
